Hyperscale Data (NYSEAMERICAN:GPUS) Shares Down 3.6% – Here’s Why

Shares of Hyperscale Data, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:GPUS – Get Free Report) fell 3.6% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $0.22 and last traded at $0.23. 1,026,573 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 71% from the average session volume of 3,515,791 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.23.

Hyperscale Data Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.19 and a current ratio of 0.23.

Get Hyperscale Data alerts:

Hyperscale Data (NYSEAMERICAN:GPUS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported ($1.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $28.40 million for the quarter. Hyperscale Data had a negative return on equity of 228.39% and a negative net margin of 99.01%.

About Hyperscale Data

Hyperscale Data, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides customized solutions for the military markets in North America, Europe, the Middle East, and internationally. It operates through eight segments: Energy and Infrastructure, Technology and Finance, SMC, Sentinum, GIGA, TurnOnGreen, ROI, and Ault Disruptive.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Hyperscale Data Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hyperscale Data and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.