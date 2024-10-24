holoride (RIDE) Price Tops $0.0035

holoride (RIDE) traded up 0.4% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 19:00 PM Eastern on October 24th. Over the last week, holoride has traded 9.4% higher against the dollar. One holoride token can now be purchased for about $0.0035 or 0.00000005 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. holoride has a market capitalization of $2.96 million and approximately $29,098.80 worth of holoride was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Ethereum (ETH) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2,531.85 or 0.03719079 BTC.

Cardano (ADA) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00000509 BTC.

Avalanche (AVAX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $26.82 or 0.00039403 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.70 or 0.00006911 BTC.

Uniswap (UNI) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.98 or 0.00011726 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded 1.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $8.28 or 0.00012157 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0757 or 0.00000111 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0511 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded up 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $4.81 or 0.00007064 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.34 or 0.00001965 BTC.

holoride (RIDE) is a proof-of-stake (PoS) token that uses the PoS hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 26th, 2021. holoride’s total supply is 999,794,371 tokens and its circulating supply is 857,899,971 tokens. holoride’s official message board is medium.com/holoride. holoride’s official Twitter account is @holoride and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for holoride is www.holoride.com.

According to CryptoCompare, “holoride (RIDE) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2021and operates on the Ethereum platform. holoride has a current supply of 999,794,371 with 857,899,971 in circulation. The last known price of holoride is 0.00343582 USD and is up 3.68 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 9 active market(s) with $33,229.49 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.holoride.com/.”

