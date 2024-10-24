Hoertkorn Richard Charles Has $135,000 Stock Holdings in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ)

Hoertkorn Richard Charles lowered its stake in Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report) by 8.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,667 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 666 shares during the quarter. Hoertkorn Richard Charles’ holdings in Invesco were worth $135,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in Invesco by 22.7% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 18,084,231 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $270,540,000 after purchasing an additional 3,349,069 shares during the period. Swedbank AB purchased a new stake in Invesco during the first quarter worth about $41,475,000. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of Invesco by 2,712.9% in the 1st quarter. Ossiam now owns 680,157 shares of the asset manager’s stock worth $11,284,000 after purchasing an additional 655,977 shares during the period. Marshall Wace LLP lifted its position in shares of Invesco by 115.7% during the 2nd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 1,221,187 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $18,269,000 after buying an additional 654,960 shares during the last quarter. Finally, M&G Plc purchased a new position in shares of Invesco in the first quarter valued at $8,438,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 66.09% of the company’s stock.

Get Invesco alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts have issued reports on IVZ shares. Evercore ISI increased their target price on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock an “in-line” rating in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Invesco from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 18th. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Invesco from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their price target on shares of Invesco from $18.00 to $19.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Wednesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Invesco from $16.50 to $17.50 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.38.

Invesco Stock Down 3.0 %

NYSE IVZ opened at $17.49 on Thursday. Invesco Ltd. has a 52 week low of $12.48 and a 52 week high of $18.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.32, a PEG ratio of 1.10 and a beta of 1.44. The company has a quick ratio of 5.80, a current ratio of 5.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68. The company has a fifty day moving average of $17.12 and a two-hundred day moving average of $16.10.

Invesco (NYSE:IVZ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. Invesco had a positive return on equity of 8.41% and a negative net margin of 1.73%. Invesco’s quarterly revenue was down 20.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Invesco Ltd. will post 1.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Invesco Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 14th will be paid a dividend of $0.205 per share. This represents a $0.82 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.69%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, November 14th. Invesco’s dividend payout ratio is presently -109.33%.

About Invesco

(Free Report)

Invesco Ltd. is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to retail clients, institutional clients, high-net worth clients, public entities, corporations, unions, non-profit organizations, endowments, foundations, pension funds, financial institutions, and sovereign wealth funds.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Invesco Ltd. (NYSE:IVZ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.