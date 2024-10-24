Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:HRTG) released an 8-K filing on October 22, 2024, disclosing estimated catastrophe losses for the quarter ending September 30, 2024. The losses are primarily attributed to Hurricane Milton. Additionally, the filing announced the scheduled date for the company’s third-quarter 2024 earnings call.

The detailed information regarding the catastrophe losses, including those related to Hurricane Milton, can be accessed in the press release furnished as Exhibit 99.1 within the 8-K filing. It is important to note that the contents of this filing, particularly Exhibit 99.1, are provided for informational purposes and should not be considered as “filed” under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934. Unless explicitly referenced, the information is not incorporated by reference in any other filings under the Securities Act of 1933 or the Exchange Act.

As part of the Form 8-K filing, Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. also included the following exhibits:

– Exhibit 99.1: Press Release dated October 22, 2024

– Exhibit 104: Cover Page Interactive Data File (embedded within the Inline XBRL document)

With this recent disclosure, investors and stakeholders gain insight into the financial impact of catastrophe losses on Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc. The company’s Chief Financial Officer, Kirk Lusk, signed the report on its behalf on October 23, 2024.

Heritage Insurance

Heritage Insurance Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial residential insurance products. The company offers personal residential insurance in Alabama, California, Connecticut, Delaware, Florida, Georgia, Hawaii, Maryland, Massachusetts, Mississippi, New Jersey, New York, North Carolina, Rhode Island, South Carolina, and Virginia; commercial residential insurance for properties in Florida, New Jersey, and New York; and licensed in the state of Pennsylvania, as well as personal residential and wind-only property insurance.

