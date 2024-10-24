Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF) Receives Average Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Herbalife Ltd. (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) have been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the five ratings firms that are presently covering the company, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and one has given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $12.40.

HLF has been the subject of several research analyst reports. DA Davidson boosted their target price on Herbalife from $9.50 to $13.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Herbalife from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Herbalife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

NYSE HLF opened at $6.98 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $7.49 and its 200 day simple moving average is $9.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $697.78 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09, a P/E/G ratio of 0.27 and a beta of 1.19. Herbalife has a 1 year low of $6.59 and a 1 year high of $15.66.

Herbalife (NYSE:HLF – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported $0.54 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.11. Herbalife had a negative return on equity of 18.69% and a net margin of 1.63%. The firm had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.74 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Herbalife will post 1.34 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, Director Juan Miguel Mendoza purchased 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $8.72 per share, for a total transaction of $87,200.00. Following the purchase, the director now owns 110,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $959,200. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their ownership of the stock. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.94% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. GAMMA Investing LLC increased its position in Herbalife by 465.3% in the 2nd quarter. GAMMA Investing LLC now owns 3,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 2,908 shares in the last quarter. nVerses Capital LLC increased its holdings in Herbalife by 240.0% during the 2nd quarter. nVerses Capital LLC now owns 5,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 3,600 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in Herbalife by 22.9% during the 1st quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 5,558 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,035 shares in the last quarter. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Herbalife during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $78,000. Finally, Van ECK Associates Corp increased its holdings in Herbalife by 10.3% during the 2nd quarter. Van ECK Associates Corp now owns 8,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 808 shares in the last quarter.

Herbalife Ltd. provides health and wellness products in North America, Mexico, South and Central America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. It offers products in the areas of weight management; targeted nutrition; energy, sports, and fitness; outer nutrition; and literature and promotional items.

