Heartland Bank & Trust Co Decreases Position in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO)

Heartland Bank & Trust Co lessened its stake in Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Free Report) by 3.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,806 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 104 shares during the quarter. Heartland Bank & Trust Co’s holdings in Tractor Supply were worth $816,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in Tractor Supply by 20.1% in the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 1,776 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $465,000 after buying an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC bought a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tractor Supply during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $219,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC bought a new position in Tractor Supply during the first quarter worth $332,000. Finally, 180 Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Tractor Supply by 0.6% in the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 9,197 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $2,407,000 after purchasing an additional 53 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.72% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total transaction of $6,957,000.48. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,682.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, SVP Matthew L. Rubin sold 540 shares of Tractor Supply stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $262.35, for a total transaction of $141,669.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 5,170 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,356,349.50. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Kurt D. Barton sold 23,532 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $295.64, for a total value of $6,957,000.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 9,683 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,862,682.12. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.24% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Tractor Supply stock opened at $292.09 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. Tractor Supply has a 1 year low of $185.00 and a 1 year high of $307.64. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $281.82 and a 200 day moving average price of $272.88. The company has a market cap of $31.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.17, a P/E/G ratio of 3.66 and a beta of 0.80.

Tractor Supply (NASDAQ:TSCO – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The specialty retailer reported $3.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.93. Tractor Supply had a net margin of 7.65% and a return on equity of 51.84%. The business had revenue of $4.25 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.83 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 1.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts expect that Tractor Supply will post 10.23 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 26th were given a $1.10 dividend. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.51%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, August 26th. Tractor Supply’s payout ratio is currently 42.43%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on TSCO shares. Citigroup cut Tractor Supply from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Telsey Advisory Group lifted their price objective on shares of Tractor Supply from $300.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 17th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on shares of Tractor Supply from $295.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, October 11th. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $270.00 price target on shares of Tractor Supply in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on Tractor Supply from $300.00 to $332.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, eleven have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $272.50.

Tractor Supply Company operates as a rural lifestyle retailer in the United States. The company offers various merchandise, including livestock and equine feed and equipment, poultry, fencing, and sprayers and chemicals; food, treats, and equipment for dogs, cats, and other small animals, as well as dog wellness products; seasonal and recreation products comprising tractors and riders, lawn and garden, bird feeding, power equipment, and other recreational products; truck, tool, and hardware products, such as truck accessories, trailers, generators, lubricants, batteries, and hardware and tools; and clothing, gift, and décor products consist of clothing, footwear, toys, snacks, and decorative merchandise.

