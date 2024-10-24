Head-To-Head Review: Treasury Metals (OTCMKTS:TSRMD) vs. Newmont (NYSE:NEM)

Treasury Metals (OTCMKTS:TSRMD – Get Free Report) and Newmont (NYSE:NEM – Get Free Report) are both basic materials companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Treasury Metals and Newmont”s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Get Treasury Metals alerts:

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Treasury Metals N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Newmont $14.88 billion 4.48 -$2.49 billion ($2.67) -21.63

Treasury Metals has higher earnings, but lower revenue than Newmont.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Treasury Metals N/A N/A N/A Newmont -13.16% 8.35% 4.37%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

This table compares Treasury Metals and Newmont’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

68.8% of Newmont shares are held by institutional investors. 0.1% of Newmont shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Treasury Metals and Newmont, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Treasury Metals 0 0 0 0 N/A Newmont 0 4 10 3 2.94

Newmont has a consensus price target of $53.46, suggesting a potential downside of 7.43%. Given Newmont’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Newmont is more favorable than Treasury Metals.

Summary

Newmont beats Treasury Metals on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Treasury Metals

(Get Free Report)

Treasury Metals, Inc. engages in the acquisition, development, and exploration of mineral properties. Its portfolio includes Goliath gold mining project, Goldcliff property, and Lara property. The company was founded on December 31, 1997 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Newmont

(Get Free Report)

Newmont Corporation engages in the production and exploration of gold. It also explores for copper, silver, zinc, and lead. The company has operations and/or assets in the United States, Canada, Mexico, Dominican Republic, Peru, Suriname, Argentina, Chile, Australia, Papua New Guinea, Ecuador, Fiji, and Ghana. The company was founded in 1916 and is headquartered in Denver, Colorado.

Receive News & Ratings for Treasury Metals Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Treasury Metals and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.