Head-To-Head Review: Caldwell Partners International (OTCMKTS:CWLPF) & Robert Half (NYSE:RHI)

Caldwell Partners International (OTCMKTS:CWLPF – Get Free Report) and Robert Half (NYSE:RHI – Get Free Report) are both industrials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, valuation, risk, analyst recommendations, earnings, dividends and profitability.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Caldwell Partners International and Robert Half, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Caldwell Partners International 0 0 0 0 N/A Robert Half 2 3 2 0 2.00

Robert Half has a consensus price target of $67.71, suggesting a potential upside of 0.21%. Given Robert Half’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Robert Half is more favorable than Caldwell Partners International.

Profitability

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Caldwell Partners International N/A N/A N/A Robert Half 5.26% 20.41% 10.61%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Caldwell Partners International and Robert Half’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

This table compares Caldwell Partners International and Robert Half”s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Caldwell Partners International N/A N/A N/A $0.09 8.52 Robert Half $5.99 billion 1.18 $411.15 million $3.34 20.23

Robert Half has higher revenue and earnings than Caldwell Partners International. Caldwell Partners International is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Robert Half, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

8.7% of Caldwell Partners International shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 92.4% of Robert Half shares are owned by institutional investors. 3.0% of Robert Half shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Dividends

Caldwell Partners International pays an annual dividend of $0.07 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.5%. Robert Half pays an annual dividend of $2.12 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.1%. Caldwell Partners International pays out 80.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Robert Half pays out 63.5% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Robert Half has raised its dividend for 21 consecutive years.

Summary

Robert Half beats Caldwell Partners International on 12 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Caldwell Partners International

The Caldwell Partners International Inc., together with its subsidiaries, provides candidate research and sourcing services in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, and other European countries. The company offers retained executive and board search solutions; professional search; on-demand talent acquisition augmentation solutions; and talent strategy and assessment tools. The company offers its services under the Caldwell and IQTalent brand names. It serves real estate, consumer and commercial banking, academic, non-profit, social enterprise, culture, retail, financial services, industrial, insurance, life science, healthcare, private equity and venture capital, professional services, and technology sectors. The Caldwell Partners International Inc. was founded in 1970 and is headquartered in Toronto, Canada.

About Robert Half

Robert Half Inc. provides talent solutions and business consulting services in North America, South America, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates through Contract Talent Solutions, Permanent Placement Talent Solutions, and Protiviti segments. The Contract Talent Solutions segment provides contract engagement professionals in the fields of finance and accounting, technology, marketing and creative, legal and administrative, and customer support. This segment markets its services to clients and employment candidates through both national and local advertising activities, including radio, digital advertising, job boards, alliance partners, and events. The Permanent Placement Talent Solutions segment engages in the placement of full-time accounting, finance, and tax and accounting operations personnel. The Protiviti segment offers consulting services in the areas of internal audit, technology consulting, risk, and compliance consulting. It offers it services under the Robert Half brand name. The company was formerly known as Robert Half International Inc. and changed its name to Robert Half Inc. in July 2023. Robert Half Inc. was founded in 1948 and is headquartered in Menlo Park, California.

