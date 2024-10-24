Harbor Diversified (OTCMKTS:HRBR) Trading 1.4% Higher – Here’s Why

Harbor Diversified, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HRBR – Get Free Report)’s share price was up 1.4% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.80 and last traded at $0.71. Approximately 15,578 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 49% from the average daily volume of 30,657 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.70.

Harbor Diversified Stock Up 1.4 %

The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.88 and a 200 day moving average of $1.28. The firm has a market cap of $39.43 million, a P/E ratio of -4.00 and a beta of 2.03.

Harbor Diversified Company Profile

Harbor Diversified, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in the United States. It also leases and finances flight equipment. As of December 31, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 64 regional jets. The company was formerly known as Harbor BioSciences, Inc and changed its name to Harbor Diversified, Inc in February 2012.

