Halliburton (NYSE:HAL) Reaches New 1-Year Low – Should You Sell?

Shares of Halliburton (NYSE:HAL – Get Free Report) reached a new 52-week low during mid-day trading on Thursday . The company traded as low as $27.51 and last traded at $27.65, with a volume of 2170402 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $27.81.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HAL has been the subject of several research reports. UBS Group reduced their target price on Halliburton from $41.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, September 18th. TD Cowen decreased their price objective on Halliburton from $47.00 to $45.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Benchmark reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 target price on shares of Halliburton in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Barclays decreased their price target on shares of Halliburton from $48.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 16th. Finally, Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Halliburton from $40.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $41.74.

Halliburton Stock Performance

Halliburton Dividend Announcement

The firm has a market cap of $24.53 billion, a PE ratio of 9.62, a PEG ratio of 1.04 and a beta of 1.88. The company has a quick ratio of 1.54, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $29.82 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $33.43.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, September 4th were issued a $0.17 dividend. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 4th. Halliburton’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 23.53%.

Institutional Trading of Halliburton

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC increased its stake in shares of Halliburton by 274.9% during the 2nd quarter. Bruce G. Allen Investments LLC now owns 1,121 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock worth $38,000 after purchasing an additional 822 shares during the last quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Halliburton in the first quarter valued at $46,000. Country Trust Bank purchased a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 3rd quarter valued at $36,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Halliburton by 28.8% during the 1st quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 1,382 shares of the oilfield services company’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 309 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Halliburton during the 3rd quarter worth $44,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.23% of the company’s stock.

About Halliburton

Halliburton Company provides products and services to the energy industry worldwide. It operates through two segments, Completion and Production, and Drilling and Evaluation. The Completion and Production segment offers production enhancement services that include stimulation and sand control services; cementing services, such as well bonding and casing, and casing equipment; and completion tools that offer downhole solutions and services, including well completion products and services, intelligent well completions, and service tools, as well as liner hanger, sand control, and multilateral systems.

Further Reading

