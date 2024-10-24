GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. Cuts Position in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC. lowered its stake in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 92.0% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 19,224 shares of the company’s stock after selling 221,729 shares during the period. PepsiCo comprises about 2.2% of GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC.’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest position. GUNN & Co INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT INC.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,269,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Brookstone Capital Management raised its position in PepsiCo by 12.3% during the first quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 34,648 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,064,000 after acquiring an additional 3,794 shares during the last quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC lifted its stake in PepsiCo by 25.8% in the 1st quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 20,963 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,669,000 after buying an additional 4,304 shares in the last quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC grew its holdings in PepsiCo by 2.2% during the 1st quarter. Signet Financial Management LLC now owns 8,650 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,514,000 after buying an additional 187 shares during the last quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC increased its position in PepsiCo by 18.8% during the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $825,000 after buying an additional 745 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Edge Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% in the first quarter. Edge Wealth Management LLC now owns 3,150 shares of the company’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PepsiCo stock opened at $172.95 on Thursday. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $173.88 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $172.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The firm has a market cap of $237.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.53. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 1 year low of $158.03 and a 1 year high of $183.41.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $23.32 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. PepsiCo’s quarterly revenue was down .6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.25 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 9th. Bank of America decreased their target price on shares of PepsiCo from $190.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, September 30th. StockNews.com downgraded PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, October 17th. Redburn Atlantic raised PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on PepsiCo from $175.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $183.92.

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

