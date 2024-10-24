Guess? (NYSE:GES) Sets New 1-Year Low – Time to Sell?

Shares of Guess?, Inc. (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $18.46 and last traded at $18.47, with a volume of 188831 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $18.82.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have issued reports on GES. Telsey Advisory Group lowered their price objective on Guess? from $26.00 to $21.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. UBS Group reduced their price objective on Guess? from $24.00 to $22.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, August 30th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Guess? presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $27.25.

Get Guess? alerts:

Read Our Latest Stock Analysis on Guess?

Guess? Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average of $19.84 and a 200 day moving average of $22.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.76. The company has a market cap of $953.30 million, a PE ratio of 5.32 and a beta of 1.92.

Guess? (NYSE:GES – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.43 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $732.60 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $729.96 million. Guess? had a net margin of 6.05% and a return on equity of 24.18%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.72 EPS. Equities research analysts anticipate that Guess?, Inc. will post 2.63 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Guess? Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 27th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, September 11th were paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.74%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, September 11th. Guess?’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 35.82%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Guess? by 11.5% in the 3rd quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 16,627 shares of the company’s stock worth $334,000 after purchasing an additional 1,720 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC raised its holdings in shares of Guess? by 19.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC now owns 66,490 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 10,934 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Guess? in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $487,000. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Guess? during the second quarter valued at approximately $160,000. Finally, New Century Financial Group LLC purchased a new position in Guess? during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,070,000. Institutional investors own 61.74% of the company’s stock.

Guess? Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Guess?, Inc designs, markets, distributes, and licenses lifestyle collections of apparel and accessories for men, women, and children. It operates through five segments: Americas Retail, Americas Wholesale, Europe, Asia, and Licensing. The company’s clothing collection includes jeans, pants, skirts, dresses, shorts, blouses, shirts, jackets, activewear, knitwear, and intimate apparel.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Guess? Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Guess? and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.