Guardian Capital Group (OTCMKTS:GCAAF) Shares Down 0.1% – Here’s Why

Guardian Capital Group Limited (OTCMKTS:GCAAF – Get Free Report) shares were down 0.1% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $29.15 and last traded at $29.15. Approximately 263 shares were traded during mid-day trading, a decline of 80% from the average daily volume of 1,288 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.18.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $30.06 and a 200 day moving average price of $31.85.

Guardian Capital Group Limited, through its subsidiaries, primarily engages in the provision of investment services to a range of clients in Canada, the United States, the United Kingdom, the Caribbean, and internationally. The company operates through two segments: Investment Management, and Corporate Activities and Investments.

