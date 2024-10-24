Grin (GRIN) Market Cap Reaches $2.90 Million

Grin (GRIN) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 23:00 PM ET on October 23rd. Grin has a market cap of $2.90 million and $8,840.25 worth of Grin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Grin coin can now be purchased for $0.0296 or 0.00000044 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Grin has traded up 15.8% against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $67,210.30 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded up 1.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000209 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $355.02 or 0.00527915 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $6.09 or 0.00009059 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $70.17 or 0.00104337 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $157.41 or 0.00234067 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $18.78 or 0.00027927 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 1.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $18.05 or 0.00026835 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $47.47 or 0.00070591 BTC.

NyanCoin (NYAN) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.40 or 0.00008809 BTC.

About Grin

Grin (CRYPTO:GRIN) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the C31 hashing algorithm. It launched on January 15th, 2019. Grin’s total supply is 98,212,860 coins. The Reddit community for Grin is https://reddit.com/r/grincoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official message board for Grin is forum.grin.mw. The official website for Grin is grin.mw. Grin’s official Twitter account is @grin_privacy and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Grin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Grin (GRIN) is a cryptocurrency that focuses on privacy, using the Mimblewimble protocol to enhance privacy, scalability, and fungibility. It has strong privacy features, a straightforward design, and uses an independent mining approach. It is an open-source project with a community-led development process that aims to avoid centralized control. The Grin team aims to provide a secure, accessible, and truly decentralized cryptocurrency, continuously improving the protocol and expanding its adoption.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Grin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Grin should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Grin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

