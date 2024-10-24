Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN) Reaches New 12-Month High – What’s Next?

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as $15.73 and last traded at $15.70, with a volume of 141118 shares traded. The stock had previously closed at $15.54.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research analysts recently commented on GDYN shares. TD Cowen upgraded Grid Dynamics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and boosted their price target for the stock from $12.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC boosted their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $16.00 to $17.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 5th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $15.00 to $17.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, September 6th. Citigroup lowered their price objective on Grid Dynamics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 12th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald raised Grid Dynamics to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, August 12th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $15.67.

Grid Dynamics Price Performance

The company has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 514.67 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $14.15 and a 200 day moving average price of $11.99.

Grid Dynamics (NASDAQ:GDYN – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.08 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $83.04 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $81.06 million. Grid Dynamics had a positive return on equity of 1.05% and a negative net margin of 0.37%. The business’s revenue was up 7.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.09 earnings per share.

Insider Activity

In related news, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $218,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,460,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,390,718.56. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Anil Doradla sold 3,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.97, for a total value of $38,910.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 369,282 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,789,587.54. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Leonard Livschitz sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.56, for a total value of $218,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,460,901 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $50,390,718.56. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 961,387 shares of company stock valued at $12,349,914. 7.40% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Grid Dynamics

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GDYN. Fourth Sail Capital LP lifted its position in Grid Dynamics by 138.0% in the second quarter. Fourth Sail Capital LP now owns 769,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,092,000 after purchasing an additional 446,477 shares during the period. Wasatch Advisors LP lifted its position in Grid Dynamics by 4.9% in the first quarter. Wasatch Advisors LP now owns 7,614,713 shares of the company’s stock worth $93,585,000 after purchasing an additional 357,785 shares during the period. Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in Grid Dynamics by 25.1% in the second quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 1,147,992 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,065,000 after purchasing an additional 230,688 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its position in Grid Dynamics by 14.1% in the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,672,906 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,581,000 after purchasing an additional 206,201 shares during the period. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC lifted its position in Grid Dynamics by 43.1% in the first quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 604,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,429,000 after purchasing an additional 182,052 shares during the period. 71.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Grid Dynamics

Grid Dynamics Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides technology consulting, platform and product engineering, and analytics services in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers cloud platform and product engineering services, such as architecting, designing, and building scalable and secure cloud-based platforms and business applications; and AI/machine learning and data platform engineering services that build platforms to facilitate batch and streaming data ingestion, quality governance, orchestration, semantic modeling, observability, and analysis at scale.

