Greystone Financial Group LLC Purchases 2,375 Shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG)

Greystone Financial Group LLC grew its position in shares of DraftKings Inc. (NASDAQ:DKNG – Free Report) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 19,459 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,375 shares during the quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in DraftKings were worth $763,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. LRI Investments LLC purchased a new position in DraftKings in the 1st quarter worth $31,000. Concord Wealth Partners boosted its holdings in DraftKings by 140.2% during the 1st quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 776 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after acquiring an additional 453 shares during the period. Alta Advisers Ltd purchased a new stake in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter valued at about $38,000. Redwood Wealth Management Group LLC bought a new position in DraftKings during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $39,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its stake in DraftKings by 166.0% in the 1st quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 1,117 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 697 shares during the period. 37.70% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DraftKings Trading Down 2.8 %

NASDAQ:DKNG opened at $36.60 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $31.81 billion, a PE ratio of -31.02 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 1.11, a quick ratio of 1.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $38.46. DraftKings Inc. has a 12 month low of $25.73 and a 12 month high of $49.57.

DraftKings ( NASDAQ:DKNG Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The company reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.01) by $0.13. DraftKings had a negative return on equity of 43.11% and a negative net margin of 9.45%. The company had revenue of $1.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.17) earnings per share. DraftKings’s revenue was up 26.2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that DraftKings Inc. will post -0.31 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Paul Liberman sold 88,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total transaction of $3,152,037.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,498,483 shares in the company, valued at approximately $89,045,934.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, insider Jason Robins sold 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.72, for a total value of $6,144,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,699,815 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,938,316.80. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Paul Liberman sold 88,441 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $35.64, for a total value of $3,152,037.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,498,483 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $89,045,934.12. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 1,132,095 shares of company stock valued at $42,890,328 in the last quarter. 51.19% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DKNG has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of DraftKings in a report on Monday, September 23rd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $48.00 price objective (down previously from $50.00) on shares of DraftKings in a research report on Monday, August 5th. BNP Paribas raised shares of DraftKings from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $35.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. Guggenheim cut their target price on DraftKings from $53.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their price target on DraftKings from $47.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $50.22.

DraftKings Inc operates as a digital sports entertainment and gaming company in the United States and internationally. It provides online sports betting and casino, daily fantasy sports, media, and other consumer products, as well as retails sportsbooks. The company also engages in the design and development of sports betting and casino gaming software for online and retail sportsbooks, and iGaming operators.

