Greystone Financial Group LLC Has $6.69 Million Stock Position in HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ)

Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its stake in shares of HP Inc. (NYSE:HPQ – Free Report) by 2.0% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 186,457 shares of the computer maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,659 shares during the period. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in HP were worth $6,688,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Triad Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of HP during the 2nd quarter valued at $33,000. Thurston Springer Miller Herd & Titak Inc. bought a new stake in HP during the 2nd quarter valued at $34,000. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC boosted its stake in HP by 115.1% in the 3rd quarter. Wolff Wiese Magana LLC now owns 968 shares of the computer maker’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 518 shares during the period. Sawyer & Company Inc boosted its position in shares of HP by 900.0% in the first quarter. Sawyer & Company Inc now owns 1,000 shares of the computer maker’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 900 shares during the period. Finally, ORG Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in HP in the 3rd quarter worth about $37,000. 77.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Transactions at HP

In other HP news, CEO Enrique Lores sold 211,501 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, September 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.16, for a total transaction of $7,013,373.16. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3 shares in the company, valued at approximately $99.48. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.41% of the company’s stock.

HP Stock Performance

Shares of HP stock opened at $35.85 on Thursday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $35.46 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $34.02. HP Inc. has a one year low of $25.67 and a one year high of $39.52. The company has a market capitalization of $35.08 billion, a PE ratio of 12.11, a P/E/G ratio of 2.67 and a beta of 1.07.

HP (NYSE:HPQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 28th. The computer maker reported $0.83 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $13.52 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $13.37 billion. HP had a negative return on equity of 266.37% and a net margin of 5.33%. The business’s revenue was up 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.86 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that HP Inc. will post 3.39 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

HP declared that its board has authorized a stock repurchase program on Wednesday, August 28th that authorizes the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the computer maker to reacquire up to 28.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the company. Barclays cut their target price on HP from $33.00 to $32.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 29th. Citigroup lowered shares of HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, October 1st. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of HP from $37.00 to $36.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Bank of America downgraded HP from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday, September 27th. Finally, Loop Capital cut their target price on shares of HP from $37.00 to $35.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, September 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, HP has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.55.

About HP

(Free Report)

HP Inc provides products, technologies, software, solutions, and services to individual consumers, small- and medium-sized businesses, and large enterprises, including customers in the government, health, and education sectors worldwide. It operates through Personal Systems and Printing segments. The Personal Systems segment offers commercial personal computers (PCs), consumer PCs, workstations, thin clients, commercial tablets and mobility devices, retail point-of-sale systems, displays and other related accessories, software, support, and services for the commercial and consumer markets.

