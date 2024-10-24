Greystone Financial Group LLC Has $405,000 Position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG)

Greystone Financial Group LLC raised its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:BUG – Free Report) by 14.6% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,095 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,665 shares during the quarter. Greystone Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF were worth $405,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 17.5% in the 1st quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,429 shares of the company’s stock worth $72,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares during the last quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC raised its position in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 3.4% during the second quarter. Intrepid Financial Planning Group LLC now owns 12,448 shares of the company’s stock worth $368,000 after acquiring an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. WealthBridge Investment Counsel Inc. now owns 96,400 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,984,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares during the period. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 107.4% in the second quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,091 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV raised its holdings in Global X Cybersecurity ETF by 2.5% during the 2nd quarter. Advisors Management Group Inc. ADV now owns 25,447 shares of the company’s stock worth $753,000 after purchasing an additional 620 shares during the last quarter.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Price Performance

BUG opened at $30.88 on Thursday. Global X Cybersecurity ETF has a fifty-two week low of $22.55 and a fifty-two week high of $32.65. The company has a market cap of $758.41 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.10 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $30.68 and a 200 day simple moving average of $29.48.

Global X Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

The Global X Cybersecurity ETF (BUG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Indxx Cybersecurity index, a modified market-cap-weighted global index of companies selected on the basis of revenue related to cybersecurity activities. BUG was launched on Oct 25, 2019 and is managed by Global X.

