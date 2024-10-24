Gregory A. Firestone Purchases 6,666 Shares of TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA) Stock

TELA Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Free Report) insider Gregory A. Firestone acquired 6,666 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 24th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.25 per share, with a total value of $14,998.50. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 57,279 shares in the company, valued at $128,877.75. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

TELA Bio Trading Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:TELA traded down $0.07 on Thursday, reaching $2.58. 540,218 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 184,861. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.50 and a beta of 0.99. TELA Bio, Inc. has a 52-week low of $2.30 and a 52-week high of $7.84. The company has a quick ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 3.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.22. The business has a fifty day moving average of $2.68 and a 200-day moving average of $4.16.

TELA Bio (NASDAQ:TELA – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 12th. The company reported ($0.51) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.45) by ($0.06). TELA Bio had a negative return on equity of 252.57% and a negative net margin of 65.04%. The company had revenue of $16.09 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $19.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted ($0.46) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that TELA Bio, Inc. will post -1.39 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts have issued reports on TELA shares. Canaccord Genuity Group restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 target price on shares of TELA Bio in a report on Friday, October 4th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on shares of TELA Bio from $10.00 to $8.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, August 13th. Lake Street Capital decreased their target price on shares of TELA Bio from $14.00 to $8.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 13th. Finally, JMP Securities cut their target price on TELA Bio from $15.00 to $12.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 13th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TELA Bio

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TELA. Russell Investments Group Ltd. increased its stake in shares of TELA Bio by 107.6% during the first quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 94,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $538,000 after buying an additional 49,204 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its holdings in TELA Bio by 0.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,006,052 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,704,000 after acquiring an additional 7,199 shares in the last quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC increased its position in shares of TELA Bio by 7.8% in the 1st quarter. First Light Asset Management LLC now owns 2,754,028 shares of the company’s stock valued at $15,615,000 after purchasing an additional 199,387 shares during the last quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP raised its holdings in shares of TELA Bio by 29.6% in the 2nd quarter. Pentwater Capital Management LP now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,880,000 after purchasing an additional 91,358 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Los Angeles Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TELA Bio in the 2nd quarter valued at $131,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.35% of the company’s stock.

TELA Bio Company Profile

TELA Bio, Inc, a commercial-stage medical technology company, focuses on providing soft-tissue reconstruction solutions that optimize clinical outcomes by prioritizing the preservation and restoration of the patient's anatomy. The company provides a portfolio of OviTex Reinforced Tissue Matrix (OviTex) products for hernia repair and abdominal wall reconstruction; and OviTex PRS Reinforced Tissue Matrix products to address the unmet needs in plastic and reconstructive surgery, as well as OviTex for Laparoscopic and Robotic Procedures, a sterile reinforced tissue matrix derived from ovine rumen with polypropylene fiber intended to be used in laparoscopic and robotic-assisted hernia surgical repairs.

