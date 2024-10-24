Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ) Trading Up 2.5% – Here’s Why

Shares of Greenpro Capital Corp. (NASDAQ:GRNQ – Get Free Report) rose 2.5% on Monday . The stock traded as high as $0.99 and last traded at $0.97. Approximately 7,776 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 92% from the average daily volume of 98,485 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.95.

Greenpro Capital Trading Down 1.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $6.76 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.93 and a beta of 1.50. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.94 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.05.

Greenpro Capital (NASDAQ:GRNQ – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 13th. The company reported ($0.07) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $0.36 million for the quarter. Greenpro Capital had a negative net margin of 198.19% and a negative return on equity of 88.49%.

Greenpro Capital Company Profile

Greenpro Capital Corp. provides financial consulting and corporate advisory services to small and medium-size businesses primarily in Hong Kong, Malaysia, and China. It operates in two segments, Service Business and Real Estate Business. The company offers business consulting and corporate advisory services, including cross-border listing advisory, tax planning, bookkeeping, advisory and transaction, record management, and accounting outsourcing services; and venture capital related education and support services.

