On October 23, 2024, Greenlane Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ: GNLN) disclosed in a Form 8-K filing that the company has successfully diminished its US vendor accounts payable. The amount has been lowered from around $13,000,000 as of June 30, 2024, to approximately $8,600,000 at the time of the filing.

Greenlane continues to engage in negotiations with the remaining holders of its accounts payable and debt. Despite ongoing discussions, the company cautions that there are no guarantees that agreements will be reached with these creditors.

The reduction in vendor accounts payable showcases Greenlane’s commitment to managing its financial obligations effectively. The company’s CEO, Barbara Sher, expressed optimism about the progress made during these negotiations.

This news comes as Greenlane Holdings, Inc. remains listed on the Nasdaq Global Market under the trading symbol GNLN. As an emerging growth company, Greenlane is taking proactive measures to address its financial standing and ensure operational efficiency.

Barbara Sher, Chief Executive Officer of Greenlane, signed off on the report on October 23, 2024, in accordance with the Securities Exchange Act of 1934.

In light of this announcement, investors and industry stakeholders will be keenly observing the outcomes of Greenlane’s efforts to resolve its financial obligations and debt agreements.

Greenlane Holdings, Inc develops and distributes cannabis accessories, vape solutions, and lifestyle products in the United States, Canada, and Europe. It operates in two segments, Consumer Goods and Industrial Goods. The company provides consumption accessories, vaporizers, pipes, rolling papers, grinders, and apparel lines, as well as bubblers, rigs, other smoking and vaporization related accessories, and merchandise.

