Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC) Shares Gap Down – Here’s Why

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Thursday . The stock had previously closed at $58.19, but opened at $55.86. Great Southern Bancorp shares last traded at $57.11, with a volume of 5,227 shares traded.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of Great Southern Bancorp from $64.00 to $62.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 18th.

Great Southern Bancorp Stock Down 0.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $673.72 million, a P/E ratio of 11.43 and a beta of 0.62. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $57.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $55.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Great Southern Bancorp (NASDAQ:GSBC – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.26 by $0.15. Great Southern Bancorp had a return on equity of 10.62% and a net margin of 17.42%. The business had revenue of $90.79 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $54.75 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.33 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Great Southern Bancorp, Inc. will post 5.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, October 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.77%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 30th. Great Southern Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.43%.

In other Great Southern Bancorp news, Director William V. Turner sold 6,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total transaction of $379,140.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 214,532 shares in the company, valued at $13,556,277.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, Director William V. Turner sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.19, for a total transaction of $379,140.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 214,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,556,277.08. This trade represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director William V. Turner sold 4,420 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.14, for a total transaction of $248,138.80. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 210,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,795,687.68. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.60% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Gradient Investments LLC bought a new stake in shares of Great Southern Bancorp during the 2nd quarter valued at $40,000. EntryPoint Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Great Southern Bancorp by 130.5% in the first quarter. EntryPoint Capital LLC now owns 959 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 543 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Great Southern Bancorp in the second quarter valued at about $159,000. Comerica Bank bought a new stake in Great Southern Bancorp during the first quarter worth about $173,000. Finally, EMC Capital Management grew its stake in Great Southern Bancorp by 33.4% during the first quarter. EMC Capital Management now owns 4,484 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $246,000 after buying an additional 1,123 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 41.66% of the company’s stock.

Great Southern Bancorp, Inc operates as a bank holding company for Great Southern Bank that provides a range of financial services in the United States. Its deposit products include regular savings accounts, checking accounts, money market accounts, fixed interest rate certificates with varying maturities, certificates of deposit, brokered certificates, and individual retirement accounts.

