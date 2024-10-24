Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Makes New $3.05 Million Investment in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF (NYSEARCA:SEPW)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. acquired a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF (NYSEARCA:SEPW – Free Report) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 106,723 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,045,000. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. owned 0.08% of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. NBC Securities Inc. bought a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF during the second quarter worth about $254,000. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $905,000. American Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $4,200,000. Finally, B.O.S.S. Retirement Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $6,522,000.

Shares of AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF stock opened at $28.59 on Thursday. AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF has a 12-month low of $24.00 and a 12-month high of $29.00. The business’s 50 day moving average is $28.30 and its 200-day moving average is $27.83.

The AllianzIM U.S. Large Cap Buffer20 Sep ETF (SEPW) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in large cap equity. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust over a one-year holding period. The actively managed fund holds options and collateral. SEPW was launched on Aug 31, 2023 and is issued by Allianz.

