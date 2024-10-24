Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Increases Stock Position in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its position in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (NYSEARCA:GVIP – Free Report) by 4.2% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 29,612 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,197 shares during the quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF were worth $3,542,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. NewEdge Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 41.3% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 89,092 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,850,000 after purchasing an additional 26,062 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 16,688 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,996,000 after buying an additional 1,143 shares during the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF by 4.8% during the second quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 11,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,242,000 after buying an additional 519 shares during the period. Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $786,000. Finally, Mather Group LLC. purchased a new stake in Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF in the second quarter worth $164,000.

NYSEARCA:GVIP opened at $121.70 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $117.37 and its 200 day simple moving average is $112.12. The stock has a market cap of $206.89 million, a P/E ratio of 29.46 and a beta of 1.09. Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF has a twelve month low of $81.73 and a twelve month high of $123.21.

The Goldman Sachs Hedge Industry VIP ETF (GVIP) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Goldman Sachs Hedge Fund VIP index. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index of the 50 most-frequently held US companies selected from the portfolios of hedge funds. GVIP was launched on Nov 1, 2016 and is managed by Goldman Sachs.

