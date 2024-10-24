Great Lakes Retirement Inc. Buys 245 Shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS)

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. lifted its stake in shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. (NYSE:DKS – Free Report) by 2.2% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 11,222 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 245 shares during the period. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods were worth $2,342,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Park Avenue Securities LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the first quarter valued at approximately $290,000. Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods in the 1st quarter valued at $143,000. Transform Wealth LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at $1,544,000. Register Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in DICK’S Sporting Goods during the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Finally, Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. raised its holdings in DICK’S Sporting Goods by 14.0% during the first quarter. Hennion & Walsh Asset Management Inc. now owns 21,569 shares of the sporting goods retailer’s stock worth $4,850,000 after buying an additional 2,647 shares during the last quarter. 89.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

DICK’S Sporting Goods stock opened at $205.56 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $216.86 and its 200 day simple moving average is $210.71. DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. has a 12 month low of $100.98 and a 12 month high of $239.30. The company has a market cap of $16.75 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.02, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.77, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51.

DICK’S Sporting Goods ( NYSE:DKS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, September 4th. The sporting goods retailer reported $4.37 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $3.77 by $0.60. DICK’S Sporting Goods had a return on equity of 45.14% and a net margin of 8.46%. The company had revenue of $3.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.44 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.82 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts forecast that DICK’S Sporting Goods, Inc. will post 13.9 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, October 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, September 20th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. DICK’S Sporting Goods’s payout ratio is 36.42%.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. UBS Group boosted their target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods from $220.00 to $225.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. TD Cowen boosted their price objective on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $266.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd. Wedbush restated a “neutral” rating and issued a $250.00 target price on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price target on DICK’S Sporting Goods from $255.00 to $260.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, August 30th. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $235.00 price target on shares of DICK’S Sporting Goods in a research report on Wednesday, August 28th. Nine analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, DICK’S Sporting Goods presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $244.62.

DICK'S Sporting Goods, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an omni-channel sporting goods retailer primarily in the United States. The company provides hardlines, includes sporting goods equipment, fitness equipment, golf equipment, and fishing gear products; apparel; and footwear and accessories.

