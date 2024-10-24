Grassi Investment Management Trims Holdings in The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA)

Grassi Investment Management lessened its holdings in shares of The Boeing Company (NYSE:BA – Free Report) by 1.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 42,307 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after selling 825 shares during the period. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Boeing were worth $6,432,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in Boeing by 2.5% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 49,724,770 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $9,596,383,000 after purchasing an additional 1,222,816 shares during the period. Newport Trust Company LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 1.2% during the 2nd quarter. Newport Trust Company LLC now owns 31,640,184 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $5,758,830,000 after purchasing an additional 388,633 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Boeing by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 7,619,126 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $1,386,757,000 after purchasing an additional 106,513 shares during the period. Jennison Associates LLC increased its holdings in Boeing by 14.1% during the 1st quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 4,203,435 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $811,221,000 after purchasing an additional 518,952 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in Boeing by 2.0% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 3,432,485 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $624,749,000 after purchasing an additional 67,474 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 64.82% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have weighed in on BA shares. Citigroup reduced their target price on Boeing from $224.00 to $209.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 15th. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price target on Boeing from $232.00 to $202.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, September 24th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on Boeing from $225.00 to $195.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, October 3rd. DZ Bank cut Boeing from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $152.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, October 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on Boeing from $195.00 to $170.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, October 18th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $196.68.

Boeing Stock Performance

Shares of BA stock opened at $153.70 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $94.35 billion, a PE ratio of -44.24 and a beta of 1.57. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $160.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $172.01. The Boeing Company has a 52-week low of $146.02 and a 52-week high of $267.54.

Boeing (NYSE:BA – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aircraft producer reported ($10.44) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($4.85) by ($5.59). The firm had revenue of $17.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $17.81 billion. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 1.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($3.26) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that The Boeing Company will post -5.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Boeing Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sells, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates through Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; and Global Services segments.

