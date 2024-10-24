Grassi Investment Management Reduces Stock Holdings in Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD)

Grassi Investment Management lowered its position in shares of Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report) by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 251,925 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,271 shares during the quarter. Prologis accounts for approximately 2.7% of Grassi Investment Management’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 7th biggest holding. Grassi Investment Management’s holdings in Prologis were worth $31,813,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Nordea Investment Management AB lifted its position in shares of Prologis by 380.0% during the first quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 333,022 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $43,046,000 after acquiring an additional 263,649 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank AB increased its stake in Prologis by 9.2% in the 2nd quarter. Swedbank AB now owns 5,002,274 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $561,805,000 after acquiring an additional 420,687 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. increased its stake in Prologis by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 162,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $18,305,000 after acquiring an additional 43,235 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in Prologis by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 676,912 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $88,148,000 after acquiring an additional 41,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sunflower Bank N.A. bought a new position in Prologis in the 3rd quarter worth about $249,000. Institutional investors own 93.50% of the company’s stock.

Get Prologis alerts:

Insider Transactions at Prologis

In related news, CIO Joseph Ghazal sold 5,200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.07, for a total value of $671,164.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive now directly owns 13,187 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,702,046.09. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.50% of the company’s stock.

Prologis Price Performance

NYSE:PLD opened at $120.82 on Thursday. Prologis, Inc. has a 52 week low of $96.64 and a 52 week high of $137.52. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The stock has a market capitalization of $111.86 billion, a PE ratio of 35.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 1.07. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $125.26 and its 200-day moving average price is $117.54.

Prologis (NYSE:PLD – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 16th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.08 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.37 by ($0.29). The business had revenue of $1.90 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.91 billion. Prologis had a return on equity of 4.88% and a net margin of 36.37%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Prologis, Inc. will post 5.42 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Prologis Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 30th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th were paid a $0.96 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, September 16th. This represents a $3.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.18%. Prologis’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 112.28%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on PLD. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Prologis from $142.00 to $146.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 28th. Evercore ISI increased their price objective on Prologis from $124.00 to $128.00 and gave the company an “in-line” rating in a research report on Monday, September 16th. Barclays reduced their price objective on Prologis from $142.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on Prologis from $138.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Finally, Scotiabank raised their price target on Prologis from $135.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, August 26th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Prologis presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $131.47.

View Our Latest Stock Report on PLD

About Prologis

(Free Report)

Prologis, Inc is the global leader in logistics real estate with a focus on high-barrier, high-growth markets. At March 31, 2024, the company owned or had investments in, on a wholly owned basis or through co-investment ventures, properties and development projects expected to total approximately 1.2 billion square feet (115 million square meters) in 19 countries.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PLD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Prologis, Inc. (NYSE:PLD – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Prologis Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Prologis and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.