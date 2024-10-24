Goatseus Maximus Tops 24 Hour Volume of $378.41 Million (GOAT)

Goatseus Maximus (GOAT) traded 38.8% higher against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM Eastern on October 23rd. In the last week, Goatseus Maximus has traded up 116.1% against the US dollar. One Goatseus Maximus token can currently be bought for about $0.65 or 0.00000968 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. Goatseus Maximus has a market capitalization of $645.51 million and approximately $378.41 million worth of Goatseus Maximus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded up 1.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded up 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0944 or 0.00000141 BTC.

P2P Solutions foundation (P2PS) traded 3.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $163.59 or 0.00245327 BTC.

Goatseus Maximus Profile

Goatseus Maximus’ total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens. Goatseus Maximus’ official Twitter account is @gospelofgoatse. Goatseus Maximus’ official website is pump.fun/czlsujwblfssjncfkh59rufqvafwcy5tzedwjsuypump.

Goatseus Maximus Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Goatseus Maximus (GOAT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Solana platform. Goatseus Maximus has a current supply of 1,000,000,000. The last known price of Goatseus Maximus is 0.54818626 USD and is up 41.71 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 88 active market(s) with $199,150,093.29 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://pump.fun/CzLSujWBLFsSjncfkh59rUFqvafWcY5tzedWJSuypump.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Goatseus Maximus directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Goatseus Maximus should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Goatseus Maximus using one of the exchanges listed above.

