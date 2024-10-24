Global Assets Advisory LLC Buys Shares of 19,560 iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL)

Global Assets Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (BATS:SVAL – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 19,560 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $620,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SVAL. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the 2nd quarter worth about $160,000. Lynx Investment Advisory acquired a new position in shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF during the second quarter worth approximately $93,000. EWG Elevate Inc. raised its holdings in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF by 7.8% during the second quarter. EWG Elevate Inc. now owns 39,650 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,158,000 after buying an additional 2,852 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Sanctuary Advisors LLC bought a new position in iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $7,542,000.

Shares of iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF stock opened at $31.96 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $78.30 million, a P/E ratio of 9.52 and a beta of 1.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $31.98 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.61.

The iShares US Small Cap Value Factor ETF (SVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 2000 Focused Value Select index. The fund tracks an equally-weighted index of small-cap value companies selected by multiple factors. SVAL was launched on Oct 27, 2020 and is managed by BlackRock.

