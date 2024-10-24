Gibraltar Industries (ROCK) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) will be posting its quarterly earnings results before the market opens on Wednesday, October 30th. Analysts expect Gibraltar Industries to post earnings of $1.26 per share for the quarter. Gibraltar Industries has set its FY24 guidance at $4.57-4.82 EPS and its FY 2024 guidance at 4.570-4.820 EPS.

Gibraltar Industries (NASDAQ:ROCK – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The construction company reported $1.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.26 by ($0.08). Gibraltar Industries had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 13.91%. The firm had revenue of $353.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $373.60 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.18 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 3.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts expect Gibraltar Industries to post $4 EPS for the current fiscal year and $5 EPS for the next fiscal year.

Shares of ROCK stock opened at $65.09 on Thursday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $68.38 and a two-hundred day moving average of $70.71. Gibraltar Industries has a 52 week low of $59.66 and a 52 week high of $87.40. The company has a market cap of $1.98 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.50 and a beta of 1.14.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded Gibraltar Industries from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

Gibraltar Industries, Inc manufactures and provides products and services for the renewable energy, residential, agtech, and infrastructure markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Renewables, Residential, Agtech, and Infrastructure. The Renewables segment designs, engineers, manufactures, and installs solar racking and electrical balance of systems for commercial and distributed generation scale solar installations.

