General Dynamics (NYSE:GD) Given New $330.00 Price Target at Royal Bank of Canada

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) had its price target hoisted by analysts at Royal Bank of Canada from $320.00 to $330.00 in a research note issued on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage presently has an “outperform” rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price objective points to a potential upside of 8.66% from the company’s current price.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the company. Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $345.00 target price on shares of General Dynamics in a research report on Tuesday, July 2nd. Susquehanna raised their price objective on General Dynamics from $333.00 to $352.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. Morgan Stanley upgraded General Dynamics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their target price for the company from $293.00 to $345.00 in a research report on Friday, August 9th. Citigroup raised their price target on shares of General Dynamics from $331.00 to $354.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, BTIG Research started coverage on shares of General Dynamics in a report on Wednesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $345.00 price objective on the stock. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, General Dynamics currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $321.06.

GD traded down $0.69 on Thursday, hitting $303.71. The company had a trading volume of 230,697 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,088,871. The stock has a market capitalization of $83.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.77, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 1.33. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $300.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $294.55. General Dynamics has a 12-month low of $236.58 and a 12-month high of $313.11.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, October 23rd. The aerospace company reported $3.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.48 by ($0.13). The business had revenue of $11.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $11.65 billion. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 16.74% and a net margin of 7.89%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 10.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.04 earnings per share. Analysts predict that General Dynamics will post 14.38 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other General Dynamics news, Director Peter A. Wall sold 1,320 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, September 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.05, for a total transaction of $406,626.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 3,592 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,106,515.60. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 1.52% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of General Dynamics by 241.7% during the third quarter. MFA Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 82 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares in the last quarter. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 1st quarter worth $25,000. American Capital Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter worth $29,000. Lowe Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the third quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, New Covenant Trust Company N.A. acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the first quarter valued at about $29,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 86.14% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment produces and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, charter, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

