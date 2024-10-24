Gear Energy (OTCMKTS:GENGF) Trading Up 1.2% – Here’s Why

Shares of Gear Energy Ltd. (OTCMKTS:GENGF – Get Free Report) were up 1.2% during trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $0.44 and last traded at $0.43. Approximately 36,465 shares traded hands during trading, a decline of 62% from the average daily volume of 96,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.43.

Gear Energy Stock Performance

The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $0.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $0.49.

Gear Energy Company Profile

Gear Energy Ltd., an exploration and production company, engages in the acquiring, developing, and holding of interests in petroleum and natural gas properties and assets in Canada. The company's oil properties are located in Central Alberta, West Central Saskatchewan, and Southeast Saskatchewan.

