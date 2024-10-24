GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV) Trading 5.9% Higher on Analyst Upgrade

GE Vernova Inc. (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) shot up 5.9% during trading on Thursday after Bank of America raised their price target on the stock from $300.00 to $320.00. Bank of America currently has a buy rating on the stock. GE Vernova traded as high as $296.52 and last traded at $296.52. 1,266,538 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 65% from the average session volume of 3,587,915 shares. The stock had previously closed at $279.88.

A number of other equities analysts have also weighed in on the stock. William Blair assumed coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They set an “outperform” rating for the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of GE Vernova in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $354.00 price objective for the company. Raymond James downgraded GE Vernova from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 2nd. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $262.00 price target on shares of GE Vernova in a report on Friday, October 18th. Finally, Redburn Atlantic assumed coverage on GE Vernova in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $178.00 price objective on the stock. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seventeen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $255.88.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GEV. Newport Trust Company LLC bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $650,140,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $537,674,000. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD purchased a new stake in shares of GE Vernova in the 1st quarter valued at $367,474,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in GE Vernova in the 2nd quarter worth $399,770,000. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc bought a new stake in GE Vernova in the second quarter worth $293,699,000.

The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $230.78 and a 200-day moving average price of $187.97.

GE Vernova (NYSE:GEV – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 24th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $8.20 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.42 billion. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that GE Vernova Inc. will post 3.21 EPS for the current fiscal year.

GE Vernova LLC, an energy business company, generates electricity. It operates under three segments: Power, Wind, and Electrification. The Power segments generates and sells electricity through hydro, gas, nuclear, and steam power. Wind segment engages in the manufacturing and sale of wind turbine blades; and Electrification segment provides grid solutions, power conversion, solar, and storage solutions.

