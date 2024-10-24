Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN) Shares Sold by Monte Financial Group LLC

Monte Financial Group LLC reduced its position in shares of Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report) by 18.5% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 31,407 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after selling 7,124 shares during the quarter. Garmin accounts for approximately 2.3% of Monte Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 21st largest position. Monte Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Garmin were worth $5,529,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Clearstead Trust LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. University of Texas Texas AM Investment Management Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Garmin during the second quarter worth $31,000. Family Firm Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Garmin during the second quarter valued at $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Garmin by 73.3% during the second quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 234 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $38,000 after purchasing an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Headlands Technologies LLC purchased a new position in Garmin in the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. 73.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Garmin alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,055 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $1,781,343.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 40,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,257,359.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In related news, insider Cheng-Wei Wang sold 10,055 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $177.16, for a total value of $1,781,343.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 40,965 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,257,359.40. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Philip Straub sold 2,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $181.46, for a total transaction of $499,015.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,622 shares in the company, valued at $16,081,348.12. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 12,892 shares of company stock worth $2,296,174 in the last three months. 19.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Garmin Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:GRMN opened at $161.57 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $173.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $166.11. Garmin Ltd. has a 12-month low of $99.61 and a 12-month high of $184.42. The firm has a market capitalization of $31.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.85 and a beta of 0.99.

Garmin (NYSE:GRMN – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 31st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $1.58 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.18. Garmin had a return on equity of 17.09% and a net margin of 24.36%. The business had revenue of $1.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.42 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.45 earnings per share. Garmin’s quarterly revenue was up 14.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts expect that Garmin Ltd. will post 6.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of research firms have commented on GRMN. Barclays lowered shares of Garmin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $181.00 to $133.00 in a research note on Friday, September 13th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Garmin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 12th. Tigress Financial boosted their target price on shares of Garmin from $210.00 to $215.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, September 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut Garmin from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $155.00 to $138.00 in a research report on Monday, October 7th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Garmin has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $158.50.

View Our Latest Stock Report on GRMN

Garmin Company Profile

(Free Report)

Garmin Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and distributes a range of wireless devices worldwide. Its Fitness segment offers running and multi-sport watches; cycling products; smartwatch devices; scales and monitors; and fitness accessories. This segment also provides Garmin Connect and Garmin Connect Mobile, which are web and mobile platforms where users can track and analyze their fitness, activities and workouts, and wellness data; and Connect IQ, an application development platform.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GRMN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Garmin Ltd. (NYSE:GRMN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Garmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Garmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.