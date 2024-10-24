FY2025 EPS Estimates for HBT Financial Raised by DA Davidson

HBT Financial, Inc. (NASDAQ:HBT – Free Report) – Equities research analysts at DA Davidson increased their FY2025 earnings estimates for HBT Financial in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, October 22nd. DA Davidson analyst J. Rulis now anticipates that the company will earn $2.25 per share for the year, up from their previous forecast of $2.15. DA Davidson has a “Neutral” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. The consensus estimate for HBT Financial’s current full-year earnings is $2.28 per share.

Get HBT Financial alerts:

Other equities research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Piper Sandler cut their price target on shares of HBT Financial from $25.00 to $24.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $27.00 price target (up from $25.00) on shares of HBT Financial in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of HBT Financial from $21.00 to $24.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, HBT Financial has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $24.40.

HBT Financial Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ HBT opened at $21.87 on Thursday. HBT Financial has a twelve month low of $17.74 and a twelve month high of $24.85. The company has a current ratio of 0.82, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The company has a market capitalization of $690.90 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.68 and a beta of 0.86. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $21.97 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.69.

HBT Financial (NASDAQ:HBT – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 22nd. The company reported $0.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.56 by $0.01. HBT Financial had a net margin of 25.61% and a return on equity of 15.53%. The company had revenue of $72.43 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $56.82 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.58 EPS.

Institutional Trading of HBT Financial

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new stake in HBT Financial during the third quarter valued at about $122,000. LSV Asset Management acquired a new position in shares of HBT Financial in the 1st quarter valued at about $183,000. Hsbc Holdings PLC increased its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 3.8% in the 2nd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 14,605 shares of the company’s stock valued at $287,000 after purchasing an additional 541 shares during the period. Renaissance Technologies LLC increased its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 109.9% in the 2nd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $562,000 after purchasing an additional 14,400 shares during the period. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its holdings in shares of HBT Financial by 93.5% in the 3rd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 46,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,024,000 after purchasing an additional 22,618 shares during the period. 78.55% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About HBT Financial

(Get Free Report)

HBT Financial, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Heartland Bank and Trust Company that provides business, commercial, and retail banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and municipal entities in Central and Northeastern Illinois, and Eastern Iowa. The company's deposits accounts consist of noninterest-bearing demand deposits, interest-bearing transaction accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposits, health savings accounts, and individual retirement accounts.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for HBT Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for HBT Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.