FY2025 EPS Estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines Lifted by Analyst

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited (TSE:AEM – Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) – Stifel Canada upped their FY2025 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for shares of Agnico Eagle Mines in a report released on Monday, October 21st. Stifel Canada analyst I. Rico now anticipates that the company will post earnings per share of $7.69 for the year, up from their previous forecast of $5.47. The consensus estimate for Agnico Eagle Mines’ current full-year earnings is $5.50 per share. Stifel Canada also issued estimates for Agnico Eagle Mines’ FY2026 earnings at $6.61 EPS.

Other research analysts have also recently issued research reports about the stock. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on shares of Agnico Eagle Mines from C$114.00 to C$140.00 in a report on Monday. UBS Group upgraded Agnico Eagle Mines to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their price target on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$105.00 to C$118.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 23rd. Finally, Eight Capital boosted their price objective on Agnico Eagle Mines from C$105.00 to C$115.00 in a report on Thursday, July 11th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of C$110.29.

Agnico Eagle Mines Stock Performance

TSE AEM opened at C$122.65 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$109.71 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$98.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 9.94, a current ratio of 1.51 and a quick ratio of 0.89. Agnico Eagle Mines has a 1 year low of C$60.17 and a 1 year high of C$122.66. The stock has a market capitalization of C$61.45 billion, a PE ratio of 76.66, a P/E/G ratio of 22.97 and a beta of 1.10.

Agnico Eagle Mines (TSE:AEM – Get Free Report) (NYSE:AEM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The company reported C$1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of C$1.27 by C$0.19. The firm had revenue of C$2.84 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.36 billion. Agnico Eagle Mines had a net margin of 8.49% and a return on equity of 3.10%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In related news, Senior Officer Jean Robitaille sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$113.42, for a total transaction of C$1,701,300.00. In other news, Senior Officer Jean Robitaille sold 15,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, September 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$113.42, for a total value of C$1,701,300.00. Also, Senior Officer Carol-Ann Plummer-Theriault sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$101.85, for a total value of C$2,546,250.00. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 115,000 shares of company stock valued at $12,518,150. 0.08% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Agnico Eagle Mines Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, September 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 30th were given a dividend of $0.547 per share. This is a boost from Agnico Eagle Mines’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. This represents a $2.19 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Agnico Eagle Mines’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 135.63%.

Agnico Eagle Mines Company Profile

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited, a gold mining company, exploration, development, and production of precious metals. It explores for gold. The company's mines are located in Canada, Australia, Finland and Mexico, with exploration and development activities in Canada, Australia, Europe, Latin America, and the United States.

