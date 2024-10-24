FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN) Shares Gap Down on Disappointing Earnings

FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Free Report) shares gapped down before the market opened on Thursday after the company announced weaker than expected quarterly earnings. The stock had previously closed at $229.50, but opened at $211.96. FTI Consulting shares last traded at $200.45, with a volume of 24,943 shares trading hands.

The business services provider reported $1.85 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.06 by ($0.21). The firm had revenue of $926.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $946.16 million. FTI Consulting had a net margin of 8.90% and a return on equity of 16.34%. FTI Consulting’s quarterly revenue was up 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.34 earnings per share.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of FTI Consulting from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Truist Financial upped their target price on shares of FTI Consulting from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 25th.

Insider Buying and Selling at FTI Consulting

In other news, Director Mark S. Bartlett sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.12, for a total value of $454,240.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 26,099 shares in the company, valued at $5,927,604.88. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in FCN. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of FTI Consulting by 4.1% in the first quarter. Mawer Investment Management Ltd. now owns 3,810,200 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $801,247,000 after buying an additional 149,722 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 76.3% during the second quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 224,744 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $48,439,000 after purchasing an additional 97,244 shares during the last quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 30.9% during the second quarter. Greenvale Capital LLP now owns 360,000 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $77,591,000 after purchasing an additional 85,000 shares during the last quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 563.7% during the third quarter. Mountain Pacific Investment Advisers LLC now owns 66,373 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $15,104,000 after purchasing an additional 56,373 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its holdings in FTI Consulting by 6.0% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 692,044 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $149,164,000 after purchasing an additional 39,271 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 99.36% of the company’s stock.

FTI Consulting Trading Down 12.8 %

The stock has a market cap of $7.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.27 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $224.60 and its 200 day simple moving average is $219.42.

About FTI Consulting

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications segments. The Corporate Finance & Restructuring segment provides business transformation and strategy, transactions, and turnaround and restructuring services.

