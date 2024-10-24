Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC Sells 1,531 Shares of RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX)

Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC decreased its stake in RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report) by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 79,749 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,531 shares during the period. RTX accounts for 2.5% of Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC’s holdings in RTX were worth $9,662,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Brookstone Capital Management increased its holdings in shares of RTX by 7.0% in the 1st quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 44,718 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,361,000 after acquiring an additional 2,909 shares during the period. GoalVest Advisory LLC increased its stake in RTX by 374.6% in the first quarter. GoalVest Advisory LLC now owns 579 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 457 shares during the period. Revolve Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RTX during the first quarter worth about $244,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of RTX by 12.0% during the first quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 12,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,268,000 after buying an additional 1,388 shares during the period. Finally, Client First Capital LLC acquired a new position in RTX in the 1st quarter valued at about $210,000. 86.50% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get RTX alerts:

RTX Stock Up 1.3 %

NYSE:RTX opened at $127.21 on Thursday. RTX Co. has a 52 week low of $76.96 and a 52 week high of $128.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $121.46 and a 200-day moving average of $111.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $169.22 billion, a PE ratio of 36.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.21 and a beta of 0.82.

RTX Announces Dividend

RTX ( NYSE:RTX Get Free Report ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, October 22nd. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.34 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $20.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.84 billion. RTX had a net margin of 5.97% and a return on equity of 11.96%. RTX’s revenue was up 6.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. Analysts predict that RTX Co. will post 5.5 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, November 15th will be issued a $0.63 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, November 15th. This represents a $2.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.98%. RTX’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.00%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised RTX from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $109.00 to $129.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 3rd. Bank of America upgraded shares of RTX from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $110.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Wednesday, July 31st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of RTX from $110.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 29th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on shares of RTX from $105.00 to $115.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, July 26th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of RTX from $115.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $168.56.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on RTX

Insider Activity at RTX

In other RTX news, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $766,867.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,402,773.84. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Christopher T. Calio sold 4,235 shares of RTX stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.00, for a total value of $482,790.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,509 shares in the company, valued at $10,090,026. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, VP Amy L. Johnson sold 6,734 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, July 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.88, for a total value of $766,867.92. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 12,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,402,773.84. This represents a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 178,333 shares of company stock valued at $20,861,880 over the last 90 days. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

RTX Company Profile

(Free Report)

RTX Corporation, an aerospace and defense company, provides systems and services for the commercial, military, and government customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Collins Aerospace, Pratt & Whitney, and Raytheon. The Collins Aerospace Systems segment offers aerospace and defense products, and aftermarket service solutions for civil and military aircraft manufacturers and commercial airlines, as well as regional, business, and general aviation, defense, and commercial space operations.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RTX? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for RTX Co. (NYSE:RTX – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for RTX Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for RTX and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.