FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF) Sees Large Volume Increase – What’s Next?

Shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF – Get Free Report) saw an uptick in trading volume on Tuesday . 191,665 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 26% from the previous session’s volume of 151,668 shares.The stock last traded at $23.75 and had previously closed at $23.73.

FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Trading Down 0.3 %

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $23.92 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.57.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund stock. First PREMIER Bank acquired a new stake in shares of FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (NYSEARCA:TDTF – Free Report) during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 3,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $82,000.

FlexShares iBoxx 5 Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS Index Fund (TDTF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the iBoxx 5-Year Target Duration TIPS index. The fund tracks an index of inflation-protected US government debt with a targeted duration of roughly five years. TDTF was launched on Sep 19, 2011 and is managed by FlexShares.

