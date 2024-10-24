FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:BNDC) Stock Price Down 0% – Here’s What Happened

Shares of FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund (NYSEARCA:BNDC – Get Free Report) fell 0% on Tuesday . The company traded as low as $22.22 and last traded at $22.24. 22,128 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 11% from the average session volume of 19,878 shares. The stock had previously closed at $22.25.

FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund Price Performance

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $22.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of $22.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BNDC. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund by 8.5% during the third quarter. Stratos Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 37,538 shares of the company’s stock valued at $855,000 after acquiring an additional 2,947 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC now owns 723,454 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,486,000 after buying an additional 35,188 shares during the period. Herold Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Herold Advisors Inc. now owns 45,211 shares of the company’s stock valued at $990,000 after acquiring an additional 1,373 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund in the first quarter worth $491,000.

FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund Company Profile

The FlexShares Core Select Bond Fund (BNDC) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Bloomberg US Aggregate Bond index. The fund is an actively-managed fund-of-funds that invests in various USD-denominated investment-grade fixed income ETFs to generate risk-adjusted returns. The fund does not have a duration or sector allocation target.

