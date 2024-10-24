FirstService (TSE:FSV) Sets New 52-Week High – Should You Buy?

FirstService Co. (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV)’s share price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Thursday . The stock traded as high as C$265.72 and last traded at C$258.78, with a volume of 65130 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$255.56.

The company has a current ratio of 1.74, a quick ratio of 1.25 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 105.28. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of C$244.08 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$223.22. The stock has a market capitalization of C$11.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 105.17, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 107.75 and a beta of 0.96.

FirstService (TSE:FSV – Get Free Report) (NASDAQ:FSV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The company reported C$1.71 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.58 by C$0.13. The business had revenue of C$1.78 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of C$1.76 billion. FirstService had a net margin of 1.73% and a return on equity of 9.46%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that FirstService Co. will post 7.5161189 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, October 7th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 30th were paid a dividend of $0.337 per share. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 27th. FirstService’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 55.56%.

In related news, Director Erin Joy Wallace sold 11,500 shares of FirstService stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of C$174.35, for a total transaction of C$2,004,993.95. 10.26% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

FirstService Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides residential property management and other essential property services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: FirstService Residential and FirstService Brands. The FirstService Residential segment offers services for private residential communities, such as condominiums, co-operatives, homeowner associations, master-planned communities, active adult and lifestyle communities, and various other residential developments.

