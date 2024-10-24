First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) Shares Sold by Walker Asset Management LLC

Walker Asset Management LLC trimmed its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE – Free Report) by 10.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 118,235 shares of the company’s stock after selling 13,575 shares during the period. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF makes up about 1.3% of Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest holding. Walker Asset Management LLC’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $2,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of FPE. Opal Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 93.1% in the 3rd quarter. Ameliora Wealth Management Ltd. now owns 1,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 690 shares during the period. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 85.3% in the 2nd quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 2,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF in the first quarter worth $44,000. Finally, Larson Financial Group LLC increased its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 117.1% during the second quarter. Larson Financial Group LLC now owns 2,672 shares of the company’s stock worth $46,000 after acquiring an additional 1,441 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:FPE remained flat at $17.97 during midday trading on Thursday. The company had a trading volume of 743,520 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,230,809. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a 52-week low of $15.46 and a 52-week high of $18.23. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.00 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $17.58.

The First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (FPE) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in broad credit fixed income. The fund is an actively managed fund that attempts to generate income by investing globally in preferred equities and income producing debt across the market cap spectrum.

