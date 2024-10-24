First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI) Shares Sold by RiverTree Advisors LLC

RiverTree Advisors LLC lowered its position in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (NASDAQ:FTHI – Free Report) by 13.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 121,262 shares of the company’s stock after selling 18,244 shares during the quarter. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF comprises about 1.9% of RiverTree Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. RiverTree Advisors LLC’s holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF were worth $2,791,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 11.0% in the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,872,632 shares of the company’s stock valued at $87,018,000 after buying an additional 382,370 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 8.1% in the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 1,771,712 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,810,000 after purchasing an additional 132,884 shares during the period. Legacy CG LLC acquired a new position in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF in the 2nd quarter worth about $15,014,000. Raymond James & Associates raised its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 3.1% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 518,793 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,943,000 after purchasing an additional 15,757 shares during the period. Finally, Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF by 1.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 450,084 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,113,000 after purchasing an additional 5,311 shares during the period.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Price Performance

NASDAQ FTHI traded up $0.04 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.04. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 22,008 shares, compared to its average volume of 214,004. The firm has a market capitalization of $952.01 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.59 and a beta of 0.72. First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF has a 1-year low of $19.56 and a 1-year high of $23.60. The company’s 50-day moving average is $22.89 and its two-hundred day moving average is $22.55.

First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF Announces Dividend

About First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, October 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, October 22nd will be issued a $0.172 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 22nd. This represents a $2.06 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 8.96%.

The First Trust BuyWrite Income ETF (FTHI) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the S&P 500 index. The fund is an actively managed portfolio of US-listed stocks, with an overlay of short calls on the S&P 500. FTHI was launched on Jan 6, 2014 and is managed by First Trust.

