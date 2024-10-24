First National Bank of Hutchinson Sells 916 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

First National Bank of Hutchinson lessened its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Free Report) by 12.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 6,205 shares of the company’s stock after selling 916 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $1,055,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC raised its position in PepsiCo by 3.6% in the first quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 3,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $693,000 after purchasing an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Norden Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of PepsiCo by 3,345.6% in the 1st quarter. Norden Group LLC now owns 179,377 shares of the company’s stock worth $31,391,000 after buying an additional 174,171 shares in the last quarter. M&G Plc lifted its position in shares of PepsiCo by 3.6% during the 2nd quarter. M&G Plc now owns 426,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,334,000 after buying an additional 14,724 shares during the period. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora boosted its stake in PepsiCo by 32.7% in the 1st quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 23,308 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,079,000 after buying an additional 5,737 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Koss Olinger Consulting LLC raised its stake in PepsiCo by 1,320.5% during the first quarter. Koss Olinger Consulting LLC now owns 33,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,850,000 after acquiring an additional 31,072 shares in the last quarter. 73.07% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several brokerages have recently commented on PEP. DZ Bank downgraded shares of PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $183.00 target price on the stock. in a research note on Friday, July 19th. Hsbc Global Res upgraded PepsiCo to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 10th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on PepsiCo from $180.00 to $179.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, October 9th. Redburn Atlantic raised PepsiCo to a “strong sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of PepsiCo from $210.00 to $200.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 9th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, PepsiCo presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $183.92.

PepsiCo Stock Performance

Shares of PepsiCo stock opened at $172.95 on Thursday. PepsiCo, Inc. has a 52 week low of $158.03 and a 52 week high of $183.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.89. The stock has a market capitalization of $237.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.51, a PEG ratio of 3.26 and a beta of 0.53. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $173.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $172.23.

PepsiCo (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 8th. The company reported $2.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.30 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $23.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.86 billion. PepsiCo had a return on equity of 57.32% and a net margin of 10.18%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.25 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 8.15 EPS for the current year.

PepsiCo Company Profile

PepsiCo, Inc engages in the manufacture, marketing, distribution, and sale of various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

