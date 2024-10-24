First National Bank of Hutchinson Sells 1,238 Shares of Target Co. (NYSE:TGT)

First National Bank of Hutchinson lessened its stake in Target Co. (NYSE:TGT – Free Report) by 18.6% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 5,410 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 1,238 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Target were worth $843,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TGT. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. raised its position in Target by 56.1% in the 1st quarter. Washington Trust Advisors Inc. now owns 178 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $32,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the last quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. raised its position in Target by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. now owns 10,773 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $1,909,000 after buying an additional 68 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC raised its position in Target by 20.8% in the 2nd quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 400 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $59,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. raised its position in Target by 5.3% in the 2nd quarter. Integral Investment Advisors Inc. now owns 1,382 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $203,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont raised its position in Target by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 15,678 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,444,000 after buying an additional 69 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.73% of the company’s stock.

TGT stock opened at $148.04 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.27, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.49 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.24. Target Co. has a twelve month low of $105.23 and a twelve month high of $181.86. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $153.07 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $152.23.

Target ( NYSE:TGT Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The retailer reported $2.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.18 by $0.39. Target had a return on equity of 33.10% and a net margin of 4.18%. The business had revenue of $25.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $25.19 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.80 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts predict that Target Co. will post 9.53 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, December 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 20th will be given a $1.12 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, November 20th. This represents a $4.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.03%. Target’s payout ratio is 50.28%.

In related news, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $997,715.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,551 shares in the company, valued at $19,418,510.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, insider Brian C. Cornell sold 45,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.67, for a total value of $7,140,150.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 303,843 shares in the company, valued at $48,210,768.81. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Richard H. Gomez sold 6,348 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, September 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $157.17, for a total value of $997,715.16. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 123,551 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $19,418,510.67. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 52,348 shares of company stock worth $8,290,995 in the last quarter. 0.23% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of research firms recently commented on TGT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price target on Target from $153.00 to $167.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. Truist Financial lifted their target price on Target from $156.00 to $162.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their target price on Target from $147.00 to $165.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on Target from $153.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Target from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating, nineteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $179.47.

Target Corporation operates as a general merchandise retailer in the United States. The company offers apparel for women, men, boys, girls, toddlers, and infants and newborns, as well as jewelry, accessories, and shoes; and beauty and personal care, baby gear, cleaning, paper products, and pet supplies.

