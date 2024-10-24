First National Bank of Hutchinson Raises Position in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU)

First National Bank of Hutchinson increased its stake in Lululemon Athletica Inc. (NASDAQ:LULU – Free Report) by 24.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 1,293 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson’s holdings in Lululemon Athletica were worth $351,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LULU. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. raised its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 2.7% in the third quarter. Great Lakes Retirement Inc. now owns 3,879 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,053,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Lululemon Athletica by 74,856.2% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 895,726 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $243,055,000 after purchasing an additional 894,531 shares in the last quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 90.1% in the third quarter. Monte Financial Group LLC now owns 4,918 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock worth $1,334,000 after purchasing an additional 2,331 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust raised its position in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Greenleaf Trust now owns 2,492 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $676,000 after purchasing an additional 113 shares during the period. Finally, Marietta Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Lululemon Athletica by 19.6% during the 3rd quarter. Marietta Wealth Management LLC now owns 21,555 shares of the apparel retailer’s stock valued at $5,849,000 after buying an additional 3,531 shares in the last quarter. 85.20% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Lululemon Athletica Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ LULU opened at $293.14 on Thursday. Lululemon Athletica Inc. has a 1 year low of $226.01 and a 1 year high of $516.39. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $268.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $294.69. The company has a market cap of $36.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.51, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.25.

Insider Transactions at Lululemon Athletica

Lululemon Athletica ( NASDAQ:LULU Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 29th. The apparel retailer reported $3.15 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.93 by $0.22. Lululemon Athletica had a return on equity of 42.59% and a net margin of 16.34%. The firm had revenue of $2.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.41 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.68 EPS. Lululemon Athletica’s quarterly revenue was up 9.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Lululemon Athletica Inc. will post 14.02 EPS for the current year.

In other Lululemon Athletica news, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total value of $131,020.74. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,198 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,670,918.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their position. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Calvin Mcdonald acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, September 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $260.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,040,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 89,922 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $23,379,720. The trade was a 0.00 % increase in their position. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicole Neuburger sold 486 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, September 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $269.59, for a total transaction of $131,020.74. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 6,198 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,670,918.82. The trade was a 0.00 % decrease in their ownership of the stock. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.48% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have commented on LULU. TD Cowen decreased their price target on Lululemon Athletica from $420.00 to $375.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, August 27th. Evercore ISI restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $300.00 price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research note on Monday, August 26th. TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $375.00 to $382.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. Jefferies Financial Group restated an “underperform” rating and set a $220.00 target price on shares of Lululemon Athletica in a research report on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Guggenheim reduced their price target on shares of Lululemon Athletica from $525.00 to $350.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, August 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and twenty have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $354.55.

Lululemon Athletica Company Profile

Lululemon Athletica Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, distributes, and retails athletic apparel, footwear, and accessories under the lululemon brand for women and men. It offers pants, shorts, tops, and jackets for healthy lifestyle, such as yoga, running, training, and other activities. It also provides fitness-inspired accessories.

