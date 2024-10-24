Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL) Sees Strong Trading Volume – What’s Next?

Fidelity Value Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FVAL – Get Free Report) saw strong trading volume on Thursday . 258,418 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 315% from the previous session’s volume of 62,225 shares.The stock last traded at $61.28 and had previously closed at $61.22.

Fidelity Value Factor ETF Stock Performance

The stock has a market capitalization of $855.27 million, a PE ratio of 15.28 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $59.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $57.94.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Fidelity Value Factor ETF

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in FVAL. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 16.7% during the 2nd quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 4,105 shares of the company’s stock worth $236,000 after buying an additional 586 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 15.7% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,104,243 shares of the company’s stock worth $63,587,000 after purchasing an additional 149,954 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 33.7% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 2,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $125,000 after acquiring an additional 550 shares during the period. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 16.4% during the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 71,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,123,000 after buying an additional 10,087 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Fidelity Value Factor ETF by 19.9% in the first quarter. Cetera Advisors LLC now owns 17,339 shares of the company’s stock valued at $989,000 after buying an additional 2,872 shares in the last quarter.

About Fidelity Value Factor ETF

The Fidelity Value Factor ETF (FVAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Value Factor index. The fund follows a fundamentally selected, tier-weighted index of large-cap US stocks. FVAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

