Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL) Shares Purchased by Great Lakes Retirement Inc.

Great Lakes Retirement Inc. grew its position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (NYSEARCA:FQAL – Free Report) by 0.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 244,359 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 576 shares during the period. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF comprises about 2.0% of Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 10th largest position. Great Lakes Retirement Inc.’s holdings in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF were worth $15,859,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. bought a new position in Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the first quarter valued at about $202,000. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF in the second quarter worth about $214,000. Beaumont Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF during the 3rd quarter worth about $255,000. Finally, Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity Quality Factor ETF by 20.3% during the 1st quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 5,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after acquiring an additional 893 shares during the last quarter.

Fidelity Quality Factor ETF Stock Performance

FQAL opened at $65.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $1.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.41 and a beta of 0.95. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $64.13 and a 200 day moving average price of $61.32. Fidelity Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $47.21 and a twelve month high of $66.58.

About Fidelity Quality Factor ETF

The Fidelity Quality Factor ETF (FQAL) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Fidelity U.S. Quality Factor index. The fund tracks an index of fundamentally- selected large and mid- cap US companies that are weighted according to a tiered scheme. FQAL was launched on Sep 12, 2016 and is managed by Fidelity.

