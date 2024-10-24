Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ) Stock Position Decreased by Commonwealth Financial Services LLC

Commonwealth Financial Services LLC decreased its stake in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report) by 1.8% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 150,994 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,702 shares during the quarter. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF accounts for about 2.1% of Commonwealth Financial Services LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 10th biggest position. Commonwealth Financial Services LLC’s holdings in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF were worth $10,654,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Elevation Capital Advisory LLC bought a new stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at about $10,691,000. Gimbal Financial lifted its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 3,125.2% in the 2nd quarter. Gimbal Financial now owns 127,654 shares of the company’s stock valued at $9,214,000 after acquiring an additional 123,696 shares in the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its position in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 45.9% in the 2nd quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 270,419 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,910,000 after acquiring an additional 85,105 shares in the last quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 39.6% during the 1st quarter. TCP Asset Management LLC now owns 264,924 shares of the company’s stock valued at $17,061,000 after purchasing an additional 75,178 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its holdings in shares of Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF by 655.7% in the 1st quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 82,971 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,343,000 after purchasing an additional 71,991 shares in the last quarter.

Get Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF alerts:

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Stock Performance

Shares of ONEQ stock traded up $0.37 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $72.37. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 13,381 shares, compared to its average volume of 262,979. Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF has a 52-week low of $49.41 and a 52-week high of $73.58. The stock has a market cap of $6.96 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.60 and a beta of 1.13. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $70.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $68.18.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Dividend Announcement

About Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, September 24th. Shareholders of record on Friday, September 20th were given a $0.113 dividend. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, September 20th.

(Free Report)

Fidelity Nasdaq Composite Index Tracking Stock (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund . The Fund seeks to provide investment returns that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Composite Index (the Index). The Fund normally invests at least 80% of assets in common stocks included in the Index .The NASDAQ Composite Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that is designed to represent the performance of NASDAQ securities and includes over 3,000 stocks.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONEQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF (NASDAQ:ONEQ – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.