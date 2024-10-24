Fevertree Drinks (OTCMKTS:FQVTF) Trading 0.4% Higher – What’s Next?

Fevertree Drinks PLC (OTCMKTS:FQVTF – Get Free Report) traded up 0.4% during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $9.98 and last traded at $9.98. 7,090 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 119% from the average session volume of 3,233 shares. The stock had previously closed at $9.95.

Fevertree Drinks Stock Performance

The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $10.65 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.45.

Fevertree Drinks Company Profile

Fevertree Drinks Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the development and sale of premium mixer drinks in the United Kingdom, the United States, rest of Europe, and internationally. The company offers Indian, Mediterranean, elderflower, cucumber, damson and sloe berry, rhubarb and raspberry, aromatic, lemon, and Clementine tonic water products; gingers; sodas; cola and lemonades; cocktails; and sparkling soft drinks.

